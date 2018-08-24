202
Thanks to a new grant, Children’s National is bringing packs of therapy dogs to its patients

August 24, 2018
Being sick in the hospital is no fun, but the patients at Children’s National Health System have something new to look forward to: dog visits.

The D.C.-based organization is ramping up its pet therapy program, thanks to a $270,000 grant from PetSmart Charities. The funding enables Children’s National to hire a full-time coordinator to spearhead its Animal Visitation and Pet Therapy Program, to bring more furry four-legged friends to the kids receiving care at the pediatric hospital.

The grant will take the 15-year-old program to the next level, according to Children’s National, from three canine-and-handler volunteer teams to 30 by next year. And that’s significant: it means serving more than 9,000 patients each year, up from 480 in 2017.

“That’s really what this allows us to do in a very dramatic way, and scale up the program, and be able to bring this kind of work to the organization in a big, big way,” said Martha Parra, vice president of clinical support services at…

