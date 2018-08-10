Tesla isn’t the only company targeted by short sellers. Here’s who tops the list.

Elon Musk took some obvious — and not so obvious — swipes at investors betting against Tesla Inc. this week by disclosing his hope to take the carmaker private at a significant premium to its…

Elon Musk took some obvious — and not so obvious — swipes at investors betting against Tesla Inc. this week by disclosing his hope to take the carmaker private at a significant premium to its current stock price. His neighbors in Silicon Valley might want to pay attention.

As of Aug. 7, Tesla (Nasdaq: TSLA) ranked as the country’s top target for so-called short sellers, or investors whose bets stand to make money if a company’s share price declines. The short positions affected approximately 34 million Tesla shares valued at about $13.2 billion, or about 20 percent of the company’s entire stock market value as of Tuesday’s close, according to Bloomberg data.

Tesla is not the only Silicon Valley company to draw significant bets against its stock price; of the 20 companies to attract the most short interest as of Aug. 7, 13 hailed from the tech sector. Among those technology giants, nine were based in Silicon Valley.

Ranked second behind Tesla was Apple Inc., the trillion-dollar…