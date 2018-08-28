Ted Leonsis giving Stanley Cup rings to Monumental employees

Talk about your workplace perks. Monumental Sports & Entertainment employees will receive Stanley Cup champion rings in honor of the Capitals’ June victory against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to The Washington Post. The rings…

Talk about your workplace perks.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment employees will receive Stanley Cup champion rings in honor of the Capitals’ June victory against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to The Washington Post.

The rings are a gift from Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Caps as well as the Wizards, Mystics, two arena football teams and the new NBA G-League team the Capital City Go-Go. Monumental’s HR director sent out emails Monday informing employees of the gift, according to the report.

Any full-time staffer at Monumental as of June 7 will receive a ring, according to the report, and the jewelry will be different than the rings designed for the Caps players and coaching staff. Fittings for roughly 500 full-time employees are happening this week and will delivered sometime in the fall.

During the Caps’ run to the Cup this fall, we took a look at what a title might mean for Leonsis as well as who stands to gain the most from the Capitals’ first-ever…