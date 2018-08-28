202
Ted Leonsis giving Stanley Cup rings to Monumental employees

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 28, 2018 7:48 am 08/28/2018 07:48am
Talk about your workplace perks.

Monumental Sports & Entertainment employees will receive Stanley Cup champion rings in honor of the Capitals’ June victory against the Vegas Golden Knights, according to The Washington Post.

The rings are a gift from Monumental CEO Ted Leonsis, the owner of the Caps as well as the Wizards, Mystics, two arena football teams and the new NBA G-League team the Capital City Go-Go. Monumental’s HR director sent out emails Monday informing employees of the gift, according to the report.

Any full-time staffer at Monumental as of June 7 will receive a ring, according to the report, and the jewelry will be different than the rings designed for the Caps players and coaching staff. Fittings for roughly 500 full-time employees are happening this week and will delivered sometime in the fall.

During the Caps’ run to the Cup this fall, we took a look at what a title might mean for Leonsis as well as who stands to gain the most from the Capitals’ first-ever…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

