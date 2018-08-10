Strathmore stays close to home with its new CEO

Strathmore President Monica Jeffries Hazangeles will step into the CEO role after founder Eliot Pfanstiehl steps away at the end of the month. Hazangeles will be the second person to ever lead the North Bethesda…

Hazangeles will be the second person to ever lead the North Bethesda culture and arts institution founded in 1981. She joined Strathmore in 1994 and was named president in 2011.

Alongside Pfanstiehl, Hazangeles helped guide the evolution of the Strathmore from a small nonprofit into a multidisciplinary arts presenter and producer that hosts performances and programs at its three venues, the Mansion and the Music Center at Strathmore and the AMP by Strathmore.

Hazangeles assumes her role on Sept. 1.

“I am eager to expand its network of partnerships and deepen its dialogue with the creative community,” she said in a press release. “As a musician and educator, I am inspired by how the arts elevate, enrich and transform us. Here at Strathmore, those transformative moments are created and celebrated every day.”

Hazangeles contributed to securing…