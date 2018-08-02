Startup of the week: Meet Menupoly

When it comes to eating out, Babak Hamidian thinks he has the secret sauce: photos. His Rockville startup, Menupoly, is getting into the food game with a computer and mobile platform to connect diners with…

His Rockville startup, Menupoly, is getting into the food game with a computer and mobile platform to connect diners with neighborhood restaurants — by photographing the dishes at those establishments for a visual menu.

What is Menupoly, exactly? A food search engine to help restaurantgoers decide where — and what — to eat. Users enter their locations and desired food to see eatery options nearby, sorted by price, area, cuisine, popularity, promotion and other filters. The Rockville company sees itself competing with the likes of Yelp (NYSE: YELP), Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Foursquare, and even smaller players like Spotluck, by taking professional photos of the dishes at every restaurant on the app.

Who’s behind it? Babak Hamidian, its founder and CEO, has more than a decade in new product development and product management at various tech firms, from small startups to larger companies like General…