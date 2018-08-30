202
Sinclair fires back at Tribune with countersuit over failed acquisition

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 30, 2018 7:03 am 08/30/2018 07:03am
Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. called its once acquisition target Tribune Media Co. “self-serving” in a lawsuit responding to a $1 billion lawsuit Tribune filed this month after its merger deal went south.

Hunt Valley, Maryland-based Sinclair was slated to buy Tribune for $3.9 billion until the Federal Communications Commission moved for a hearing on the deal in front of an administrative law judge after Chairman Ajit Pai raised “serious concerns.” Chicago-based Tribune subsequently pulled out of the sale and filed a lawsuit claiming Sinclair “fought, threatened, insulted and misled” federal regulators.

In its countersuit, Sinclair disputes all of Tribune’s allegations. Sinclair (NASDAQ: SBGI) accused Tribune (NYSE: TRCO) of using “after-the-fact attempts” to distance itself from Sinclair. Sinclair seeks an undetermined amount of money in damages in the countersuit.

Sinclair, already the largest TV broadcaster in the U.S. with 191 television stations in 89 markets including WJLA in Washington,…

