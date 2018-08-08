Silver Spring biotech Aziyo raises $10M

Maryland’s health tech startup ecosystem is at it again. Silver Spring’s Aziyo Biologics Inc. has raised $10 million from seven investors in a funding round disclosed Tuesday in Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Founded in 2015, Aziyo is…

Silver Spring’s Aziyo Biologics Inc. has raised $10 million from seven investors in a funding round disclosed Tuesday in Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

Founded in 2015, Aziyo is a private, commercially oriented biotech company focused on regenerative medicine in cardiology, orthopedics and wound care. It previously raised $12 million in June last year, in a round led by parent company HighCape Partners.

The firm’s products are used mostly as implants for surgical procedures. They include the CanGaroo Envelope, a bio-scaffold intended to securely hold implanted pacemakers and defibrillators, and the ViBone, a bone graft designed to protect tissue with little disruption to the surrounding body.

Aziyo’s corporate headquarters are in Silver Spring, and it has offices in Roswell, Georgia, and Richmond, California. The company was not immediately available for comment.

In early June, it appointed Ronald Lloyd…