Sears at Fair Oaks Mall is closing. All of it.

The Sears at Fair Oaks Mall is only half of what it once was. Soon, it’ll be gone for good.

Sears Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLD) announced Thursday its Fair Oaks location is one of 46 — 13 Kmarts and 33 Sears — “unprofitable stores” that will close in November. Liquidation sales will begin as early as Aug. 30.

The roughly 234,000-square-foot Fair Oaks Sears is a two-story space — or, more accurately, it was. The 112,000-square-foot top floor is already empty, and will be filled in with a Dave & Buster’s and a Seasons 52 restaurant, among other concepts. The lower level is 122,000 square feet.

The Fair Oaks store, owned by Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG), is the only Greater Washington outpost of either Sears or Kmart hit by the latest round of closings.

The region has largely been immune to the retail giant’s woes, though that may change as the Westfield Montgomery store could close in 2019, and the Landmark Mall store in Alexandria may eventually be shuttered,…