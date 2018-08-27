202
Rockville office complex next to planned Cooper’s Hawk Winery sells for $38M

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 27, 2018 1:53 pm 08/27/2018 01:53pm
A 20-year-old Rockville office complex has sold to a Philadelphia-based investor, and the draw of a recently announced nearby winery and other new retail may have helped seal the deal.

Rubenstein Partners paid $38 million for Research Plaza, a 227,000-square-foot Class A complex at 1445-1455 Research Blvd., on the west side of Interstate 270. The seller, according to public records, is Realty Associates Fund VIII LP, which acquired the property in 2007 — shortly before the Great Recession. A team from Cushman & Wakefield including Paul Collins, Drew Flood and Shaun Collins represented the seller.

Research Plaza is located adjacent to Research Row, a retail center now under construction at Montgomery Avenue and Research Boulevard. The retail development, a joint venture of Foulger-Pratt Cos. and Alexandria Real Estate, is to include a Cooper’s Hawk Winery, One Life Fitness and a Chick-fil-A. It has space for 125,000 square feet of retail.

Rubenstein’s plan for Research Plaza, a…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

