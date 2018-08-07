Ripken Baseball receives ‘significant’ minority investment from New York firm

Cal Ripken Jr.’s business enterprise has received what is being billed as a “significant” minority investment from a New York firm. LionTree Partners, the investment arm of LionTree LLC, took the undisclosed stake in Ripken…

LionTree Partners, the investment arm of LionTree LLC, took the undisclosed stake in Ripken Baseball.

Ripken Baseball, founded by Cal and brother Bill in the early 2000s, has a major focus on youth sports, operating several baseball complexes across the U.S.

The company plans to use the money for growth initiatives including expansion and new digital products.

The investment is only into Ripken Baseball’s youth business and does not include a stake in the Aberdeen IronBirds, said John Maroon, a spokesman for Ripken. The IronBirds are a Single-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.

The company declined to disclose the amount of LionTree’s investment or its percentage of ownership. Maroon said Ripken was out of the country and unavailable for comment on Tuesday.

Ripken Baseball operates three Ripken Experience baseball complexes in Aberdeen; Myrtle…