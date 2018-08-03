Report: MLS signs off on changes to D.C. United’s ownership group

Major League Soccer’s board of governors has signed off on changes to D.C. United’s ownership group — and the new investors do not include Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, according to The Washington Post. Jason…

Jason Levien will remain one of the lead investors in the club, but out is Indonesian businessman Erick Thohir, according to the report. Thohir had owned 78 percent of the team.

Levien, who also owns Welsh club Swansea City, is bringing over several investors from that club to join his United ownership team, according to the report. U.S. businessman Steve Kaplan, one of the lead investors in Swansea, will join Levien as a majority shareholder in D.C. United. Kaplan is also vice chairman of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies.

At least three other Swansea investors are joining the United ownership group, according to the Post, including Al Tylis, a former U.S. real estate executive. The other new investors were not named but they include others involved with Swansea,…