Prince George’s health system names new CEO

Sherry Perkins has been named president and CEO of University of Maryland Capital Region Health, which is building the new medical center near Largo Town Center in Prince George’s County. Perkins, who has a doctorate…

Sherry Perkins has been named president and CEO of University of Maryland Capital Region Health, which is building the new medical center near Largo Town Center in Prince George’s County.

Perkins, who has a doctorate in nursing, has served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of the system since 2016 and the appointment is effective immediately. She was formerly the COO and chief nursing officer at Anne Arundel Medical Center. The University of Maryland Capital Region Health was formed and rebranded in September 2017 when the long-troubled Dimensions Healthcare System was merged into the University of Maryland Medical System. Perkins joined Dimensions just before the merger.

Perkins replaces Neil Moore, who announced in December he would step down this year. Moore had led Dimensions since 2012.

University of Maryland Capital Region Health operate the University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly, University of Maryland Laurel Regional Hospital,…