President Trump just canceled 2019 federal pay raises. Here’s how much that could cost Greater Washington.

At least, that’s the estimated economic impact from Trump’s cancellation of 2.1 percent federal pay increases that were to kick in on Jan. 1 for approximately 364,300 federal employees in the region, according to economist Stephen Fuller, and head of the Stephen S. Fuller Institute at the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University. Trump spelled out his decision to use his authority to cancel the planned pay raises, along with planned locality pay increases, saying it would save billions of dollars at a time of tight budgets.

“We must maintain efforts to put our Nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and Federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases,” Trump said in a letter to Congress issued Thursday. Just four days earlier, he tweeted that the U.S. economy is “booming.” Congress has the ability to override Trump’s decision on the…