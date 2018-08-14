President Bush joins effort to bring War on Terror memorial to the National Mall

Former President George W. Bush was named honorary chairman of the Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation, a group that’s looking to build a new memorial on the National Mall. GWOT is a nonprofit foundation…

Former President George W. Bush was named honorary chairman of the Global War on Terror Memorial Foundation, a group that’s looking to build a new memorial on the National Mall.

GWOT is a nonprofit foundation that’s raising money and coordinating efforts to create a memorial meant to commemorate 7,000 lives lost during the war on terror. It’s led by President and CEO Michael “Rod” Rodriguez, a 21-year Army veteran and former Green Beret who joined the foundation in April.

Rodriguez also sits on the advisory council of Bush’s Military Service Initiative. Bush, after leaving office, has helped carry out initiatives to support veterans through his Bush Institute.

“Laura and I are pleased that this memorial on the National Mall will help Americans remember the brave men and women who selflessly served our nation in the name of freedom,” Bush said in a statement.

Several new board of director and advisory board members have also been announced for the foundation, including Joseph DePinto,…