Pope to youth: Dream, don’t let fear make you pessimistic

By The Associated Press August 11, 2018 2:32 pm 08/11/2018 02:32pm
Pope Francis arrives at Rome's Circus Maximus to lead an evening prayer vigil with youths, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Thousand of youths gathered for the meeting with the pontiff in preparation for the next World Youth Day that will be held in Panama next year. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has told Italian Catholic youths in Rome to pursue their dreams despite job market worries.

Tens of thousands of young people filled Rome’s ancient Circus Maximus on Saturday evening to hear Francis advise them to ignore adults who warn against certain professions, saying they are not in demand. Many walked for days to reach the rally.

Francis answered questions submitted in advance. One university student told him that a professor had discouraged her from pursuing her passion in art, saying that studying business instead would better for getting a job.

Decrying “dreams of convenience,” Francis urged them to take “risks on that street of your dreams.” He declared that “fear brings pessimism.”

Francis has convened an international meeting of bishops at the Vatican in October about youths and their faith.

