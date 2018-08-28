Pike & Rose farmers market favorite is going brick-and-mortar

Sunday Morning Bakehouse is getting a roof over its head. The staple of Pike & Rose’s weekend farmers market will be opening a permanent storefront in the North Bethesda mixed-use development in the summer of…

Sunday Morning Bakehouse is getting a roof over its head.

The staple of Pike & Rose’s weekend farmers market will be opening a permanent storefront in the North Bethesda mixed-use development in the summer of 2019.

Chef and owner Caroline Yi decided open a brick-and-mortar bakery and cafe at Federal Realty’s Pike & Rose after selling her creations to a very loyal customer base at the farmers market.

A Montgomery County native and graduate of the University of Maryland, Yi grew up near where Pike & Rose stands today and sees it as the perfect location to open her first storefront.

“I knew if and when I opened my first business it had to be in my hometown,” Yi said in a statement. “After visiting Pike & Rose for the first time, I fell in love with it and knew it was the only place I could picture my bakery and café.”

With available seating for 30 to 35, Sunday Morning Bakehouse will serve an assortment of its signature pastries, eat-in breakfast items and a variety of Yi’s favorite…