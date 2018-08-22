202
Penske pursues Porsche for Chantilly

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 22, 2018 5:00 am 08/22/2018 05:00am
Penske Automotive sees a market for Porsche in Chantilly.

PAG Chantilly P1 LLC, an affiliate of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE: PAG), has filed an application with Fairfax County to build a 63,650-square-foot Porsche dealership on 4.15 acres immediately south of Route 50 and east of Stonecroft Boulevard. The site, not far from Washington Dulles International Airport, was formerly addressed as 4101 Pepsi Place.

Penske Automotive is no stranger to the Northern Virginia luxury car market, as it owns Audi and Mercedes-Benz dealerships in Tysons and Chantilly, in addition to Porsche of Tysons Corner. Porsche Chantilly is to be a new dealership, not a relocation, said Andrew Painter of Walsh Colucci Lubeley & Walsh PC, PAG’s land use attorney.

The “luxury” Chantilly dealership, per the application, is to be constructed in two phases — a 48,300-square-foot showroom and vehicle repair facility in Phase 1, and a 15,350-square-foot ground-floor vehicle…

