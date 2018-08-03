202
Home » Latest News » Pencils down: Strayer completes…

Pencils down: Strayer completes ‘merger of equals’ with Minneapolis education firm

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 3, 2018 2:46 pm 08/03/2018 02:46pm
Share

Herndon for-profit education company Strayer Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) officially completed its $1.9 billion merger with online education giant Capella Education Co.

Now, say hello to Strategic Education Inc.

While both Strayer and Capella will continue to operate as separate, accredited institutions, their new corporate parent now says it can use its size and reach to drive down costs and offer better opportunities for both sets of students.

The two companies struck a deal last October for a “merger of equals,” in which Capella shareholders received 0.875 shares of the combined company for each share of Capella they owned. Strayer stockholders were slated to own 52 percent of the combined company.

Meanwhile, Strayer continues to grow enrollment, with the number of students rising 8 percent to 46,868 in the second quarter, up from 43,411 students during the same time last year. Revenue was up slightly, about 1.7 percent, to $114.7 million for the quarter. Profits were down about 50 percent,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500