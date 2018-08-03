Pencils down: Strayer completes ‘merger of equals’ with Minneapolis education firm

Herndon for-profit education company Strayer Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) officially completed its $1.9 billion merger with online education giant Capella Education Co. Now, say hello to Strategic Education Inc. While both Strayer and Capella will continue…

Herndon for-profit education company Strayer Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) officially completed its $1.9 billion merger with online education giant Capella Education Co.

Now, say hello to Strategic Education Inc.

While both Strayer and Capella will continue to operate as separate, accredited institutions, their new corporate parent now says it can use its size and reach to drive down costs and offer better opportunities for both sets of students.

The two companies struck a deal last October for a “merger of equals,” in which Capella shareholders received 0.875 shares of the combined company for each share of Capella they owned. Strayer stockholders were slated to own 52 percent of the combined company.

Meanwhile, Strayer continues to grow enrollment, with the number of students rising 8 percent to 46,868 in the second quarter, up from 43,411 students during the same time last year. Revenue was up slightly, about 1.7 percent, to $114.7 million for the quarter. Profits were down about 50 percent,…