Pebblebrook makes yet another offer for LaSalle

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ((NYSE: PEB) is again upping its bid for fellow Bethesda hospitality real estate investment trust LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO). The new proposal, a mix of cash and stock laid out in…

The new proposal, a mix of cash and stock laid out in a letter dated Tuesday, increases the number of LaSalle shares that may receive a $37.80 payout by 50 percent — a 30 percent cash cap — compared to Pebblebrook’s previous offer of a 20 percent cap. Pebblebrook says the new offer presents an approximately $420 million increase in the deal’s cash considerations.

LaSalle has spurned several offers from Pebblebrook, most recently on July 30, and is moving toward a Sept. 6 shareholder vote on a proposed $4.8 billion sale to private equity giant Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). LaSalle turned down the last Pebblebrook offer, citing “immediate and certain cash value” in Blackstone’s proposal.

In a statement issued Wednesday, LaSalle said it will review Pebblebrook’s new proposal but has not changed its plans to move…