202
Home » Latest News » Pebblebrook makes yet another…

Pebblebrook makes yet another offer for LaSalle

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 22, 2018 8:27 am 08/22/2018 08:27am
Share

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ((NYSE: PEB) is again upping its bid for fellow Bethesda hospitality real estate investment trust LaSalle Hotel Properties (NYSE: LHO).

The new proposal, a mix of cash and stock laid out in a letter dated Tuesday, increases the number of LaSalle shares that may receive a $37.80 payout by 50 percent — a 30 percent cash cap — compared to Pebblebrook’s previous offer of a 20 percent cap. Pebblebrook says the new offer presents an approximately $420 million increase in the deal’s cash considerations.

LaSalle has spurned several offers from Pebblebrook, most recently on July 30, and is moving toward a Sept. 6 shareholder vote on a proposed $4.8 billion sale to private equity giant Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). LaSalle turned down the last Pebblebrook offer, citing “immediate and certain cash value” in Blackstone’s proposal.

In a statement issued Wednesday, LaSalle said it will review Pebblebrook’s new proposal but has not changed its plans to move…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500