ParkMobile expands to Alexandria, its last frontier in Greater Washington

ParkMobile, an app that allows you to pay for both on and off-street parking from your phone, is coming to Alexandria. ParkMobile is already employed in D.C. and Arlington, Prince George’s and Montgomery counties.

The ParkMobile app will be available at approximately 1,200 parking spaces in Alexandria, starting at the end of August. The previous parking app, Pango, will no longer accept payments there as of Sept. 1st.

The city will place stickers and signage around the city with information on how to pay for parking using the new app. ParkMobile can also be used to make parking reservations in select garages around the city.

The ParkMobile app is free and available for both iPhone and Android devices. Users can upgrade for $0.99 a month for a ParkMobile Pro membership, which includes parking availability. Members also get special offers on services like oil changes and rental cars.…