Papa John’s cuts costs for franchisees

The assistance program for domestic franchisees includes reductions in royalties, food-service pricing and online fees through 2018, the company said in a news release. In addition, funds will be provided to support new marketing and re-imaging initiatives consistent with the pizza chain’s new brand direction — which includes dropping Schnatter’s image from its branding.

Louisville-based Papa John’s (NASDAQ: PZZA) said the new program follows conversations with representatives from the company’s Franchise Advisory Council and the Papa John’s Franchise Association. The program will help address the sales and operating challenges following Schnatter’s use of a racial slur in May, which came to light last month.

