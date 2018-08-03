202
Owners of prime Arlington lot not willing to sell, but still looking to redevelop

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 3, 2018 2:41 pm 08/03/2018 02:41pm
The owners of the SuperStar Tickets lot on Wilson Boulevard in Courthouse have finally decided the time is right to redevelop — but they’re still not willing to sell.

Greysteel announced Friday it has been retained by the owners of 2305 Wilson Blvd., identified in Arlington County records as Omar Sider and Stara Morrad, to identify a joint-venture partner and design a structure that would allow the pair to participate in the “potential upside” of a new development.

According to a release, while the ownership “had had opportunities to sell to developers many times over the years, they have never been moved by the proposals to sell and have been concerned about missing out on future growth.”

“A joint venture will be the best way for the owners to realize the value in the site without having to relinquish full ownership. We are excited to see what proposals are presented,” Benjamin Wilson, a director with Greysteel’s D.C. team, said in a release.

