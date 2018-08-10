202
Home » Latest News » Online mattress seller Casper…

Online mattress seller Casper to open 200 stores

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 10, 2018 8:15 am 08/10/2018 08:15am
Share

While many retailers have closed their brick-and-mortar stores because of online competition, online mattress seller Casper Sleep Inc. is going the other direction, with plans to open 200 stores nationally over the next three years.

The New York-based startup is expanding its retail stores across North America to fight competition from other similar online companies, reported The Wall Street Journal.

CEO Philip Krim said he wants Casper to be known for more than a mattresses-in-a-box store to a place to buy all types of sleep products. The company also sells sheets, pillows, duvets, dog beds and bed frames.

Casper, which launched in 2014, opened its first permanent retail shop in New York City earlier this year, and Krim said sales have grown quickly in markets where the company has temporary stores, including in New York, San Francisco, Denver and in Southern California. The temporary locations generated on average of more than $1,500 per square foot, according to Casper.

The 200…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500