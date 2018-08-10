Online mattress seller Casper to open 200 stores

While many retailers have closed their brick-and-mortar stores because of online competition, online mattress seller Casper Sleep Inc. is going the other direction, with plans to open 200 stores nationally over the next three years.…

While many retailers have closed their brick-and-mortar stores because of online competition, online mattress seller Casper Sleep Inc. is going the other direction, with plans to open 200 stores nationally over the next three years.

The New York-based startup is expanding its retail stores across North America to fight competition from other similar online companies, reported The Wall Street Journal.

CEO Philip Krim said he wants Casper to be known for more than a mattresses-in-a-box store to a place to buy all types of sleep products. The company also sells sheets, pillows, duvets, dog beds and bed frames.

Casper, which launched in 2014, opened its first permanent retail shop in New York City earlier this year, and Krim said sales have grown quickly in markets where the company has temporary stores, including in New York, San Francisco, Denver and in Southern California. The temporary locations generated on average of more than $1,500 per square foot, according to Casper.

The 200…