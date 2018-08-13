One hhgregg vacancy down: Here’s what will fill the former electronics retailer’s Springfield space

It’s been about 16 months since electronics retailer hhgregg announced it would shutter all of its remaining stores, and landlords are still trying to fill those spaces — no easy task in the age of…

One location in Northern Virginia appears to have its tenants locked down. The former hhgregg at 6640 Loisdale Road, across from the Springfield Town Center, has been subdivided and will be filled with a Party City and Marshalls, per the leasing plan from center owner DDR Corp. (NYSE: DDR).

Permits have been issued by, or requested from, Fairfax County to build out both stores — the Party City at 11,600 square feet and the Marshalls at 20,567 square feet. The remaining tenants in the big-box center are Barnes & Noble, DSW and Bed Bath & Beyond.

Party City is currently located nearby, in the Springfield Commons Shopping Center on Frontier Drive. That 11,000-square-foot location opened in 1998. Marshalls, owned by TJX Cos. (NYSE: TJX), does not have a…