Novant Health UVA Health System appoints new leader for two regional hospitals

Novant Health UVA Health System has named a new leader for two of its local hospitals, according to a release.

Steve Smith, the health system’s former vice president of medical affairs, has been promoted to serve as president and chief operating officer for both Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center. The facilities are run by a joint venture between Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Novant Health and the Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System, formed in 2016.

Smith succeeds Greg Napps, who was appointed president and COO in September 2017 and remained for less than a year before departing in July. A Novant Health UVA Health System declined to comment further on the reason for Napps’ exit, citing corporate policy regarding personnel.

Napps had been selected for his health care leadership experience, Novant Health UVA Health System CEO Maggie Gill had said in a statement at that time. He had previously served as CEO of the health system’s…