202
Home » Latest News » Novant Health UVA Health…

Novant Health UVA Health System appoints new leader for two regional hospitals

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 31, 2018 1:11 pm 08/31/2018 01:11pm
Share

Novant Health UVA Health System has named a new leader for two of its local hospitals, according to a release.

Steve Smith, the health system’s former vice president of medical affairs, has been promoted to serve as president and chief operating officer for both Prince William Medical Center and Haymarket Medical Center. The facilities are run by a joint venture between Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Novant Health and the Charlottesville-based University of Virginia Health System, formed in 2016.

Smith succeeds Greg Napps, who was appointed president and COO in September 2017 and remained for less than a year before departing in July. A Novant Health UVA Health System declined to comment further on the reason for Napps’ exit, citing corporate policy regarding personnel.

Napps had been selected for his health care leadership experience, Novant Health UVA Health System CEO Maggie Gill had said in a statement at that time. He had previously served as CEO of the health system’s…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500