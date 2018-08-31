Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalist – Karl Mathias, CIO, United States Marshals Services

Dr. Karl Mathias is the Chief Information Officer for the United States Marshals Service. He is responsible for providing information technology services and support to7,600 U.S. Marshals’employees, contractors, and task force officers spread across 475…

Dr. Karl Mathias is the Chief Information Officer for the United States Marshals Service. He is responsible for providing information technology services and support to7,600 U.S. Marshals’employees, contractors, and task force officers spread across 475 sites within the United States and at 8 overseas locations.

A retired Air Force Officer, Dr. Mathias has served as analyst, engineer, and program manager on the Joint Surveillance System, the NORAD Battle Management System, combat simulations at the Air Force Wargaming Institute, and the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Enterprise Business System. He was an Assistant Professor at the Air Force Institute of Technology and a military advisor to the Ministry of Defense and Aviation in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Prior to joining the U.S. Marshals, he served at the Pentagon as the Executive Director of the 844th…