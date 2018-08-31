Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalist – John Sullivan, CIO, American Chemical Society

John Sullivan, Chief Information Officer at the American Chemical Society (ACS), has successfully led the information technology function for several national non-profit organizations. Prior to ACS, John served as the CIO at AARP and prior…

John Sullivan, Chief Information Officer at the American Chemical Society (ACS), has successfully led the information technology function for several national non-profit organizations. Prior to ACS, John served as the CIO at AARP and prior to that led the technology organizations at the Association of Trial Lawyers of American, the American Occupational Therapy Association and the National Society of Professional Engineers.

Under John’s leadership, ACS completed a series of multi-year initiatives to update all the critical IT systems supporting the society and publishing functions of the ACS.

In 2003 John was recognized by CIO Magazine as part of the CIO 100 Awards. John was featured as a key note interview at the 2004 Gartner Symposium ITxpo. In 2006 John was honored by Computerworld Magazine as one of their 100 Premier IT Leaders. In 2007 eWEEK…