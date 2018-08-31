202
Home » Latest News » Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalist -…

Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalist – Amy Doherty, SVP, CIO, AARP

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 31, 2018 12:01 am 08/31/2018 12:01am
2 Shares

Amy Doherty serves as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO) atAARP. Amy started with AARP in December 2011, providing leadership to applicationportfolio management and Enterprise Resource Planning. Since joining AARP, she has worked in roles of increasing responsibility in Information Technology Services (ITS), most recently as Vice President of Customer Service & Solution Delivery.

As CIO, Amy leads an innovative and diverse team focused on enabling new technology solutions and services that help AARP members and people 50+ live their best lives. She is responsible for IT Strategy, Operations and Information Security and is leading the transformation of the IT organization from a “cost center” to a “value center,” while running IT like a business, strengthening AARP’s Information Security infrastructure and improving IT’s ability to execute…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500