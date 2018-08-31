Nonprofit/Public Sector Finalist – Amy Doherty, SVP, CIO, AARP

Amy Doherty serves as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO) atAARP. Amy started with AARP in December 2011, providing leadership to applicationportfolio management and Enterprise Resource Planning. Since joining AARP, she has worked…

Amy Doherty serves as Senior Vice President & Chief Information Officer (CIO) atAARP. Amy started with AARP in December 2011, providing leadership to applicationportfolio management and Enterprise Resource Planning. Since joining AARP, she has worked in roles of increasing responsibility in Information Technology Services (ITS), most recently as Vice President of Customer Service & Solution Delivery.

As CIO, Amy leads an innovative and diverse team focused on enabling new technology solutions and services that help AARP members and people 50+ live their best lives. She is responsible for IT Strategy, Operations and Information Security and is leading the transformation of the IT organization from a “cost center” to a “value center,” while running IT like a business, strengthening AARP’s Information Security infrastructure and improving IT’s ability to execute…