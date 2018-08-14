No honor roll for D.C.-area hospitals in annual U.S. News rankings

U.S. News & World Report has released its 29th annual ranking of the nation’s top hospitals, and the D.C.-area is not on it. While no hospital in the region ranked in the top 20 —…

U.S. News & World Report has released its 29th annual ranking of the nation’s top hospitals, and the D.C.-area is not on it.

While no hospital in the region ranked in the top 20 — what U.S. News calls its Best Hospitals Honor Roll — MedStar Georgetown is ranked 26th in the nation in the diabetes and endocrinology specialty, and MedStar Washington 49th in cardiology and heart surgery.

John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore is ranked third overall, following the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and the Cleveland Clinic.

U.S. News compared more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide. The rankings are based largely on risk-adjusted survival and readmission rates, volume, patient experience, patient safety and nursing quality.

Another ranking released in January by the federal Hospital Compare website gave three hospitals in the region — Inova Fair Oaks, Inova Fairfax and Inova Mount Vernon — 5 out of 5 stars, crediting hospital quality based on factors such as patient satisfaction,…