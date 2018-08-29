A look inside: The progressive Eaton hotel promises to shake up downtown D.C.

The Eaton D.C. hotel and co-working space, now open at 12th and K streets NW, is looking to lure D.C.’s creative set to the heart of downtown D.C. It’s not the most natural choice. Most…

It’s not the most natural choice. Most of the places that have emerged as local, cultural scenes in D.C. in the past few years have been in the farther-flung neighborhoods: near Union Market and in other parts of Northeast, the Atlas District, Petworth and most recently, in Adams Morgan with The Line hotel. Even D.C.’s many co-working offices, which often serve as hubs for startups in the tech and creative worlds, are largely located outside of the downtown core.

But Katherine Lo, who is designing the Eaton Workshop brand, likes that they’ve chosen mostly nontraditional spots for the progressive, millennial-focused hotels, which are also opening in Hong Kong, San Francisco and Seattle.

“I think the challenge makes it more interesting, because then you can create a total destination,” she says as she rattles off everything…