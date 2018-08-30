Nailed it: Waterless nail salon Varnish Lane to open two more locations

Varnish Lane, the Friendship Heights nail salon that introduced the D.C. area to waterless manicures and pedicures, has big plans to beautify more of the District. CEO Lauren Dunne is about to open her second…

Varnish Lane, the Friendship Heights nail salon that introduced the D.C. area to waterless manicures and pedicures, has big plans to beautify more of the District.

CEO Lauren Dunne is about to open her second location, at 1201 24th St. NW in West End, and has signed a lease for her third, to be located in Mount Vernon Triangle at 400 K St. NW.

But Dunne, 28, is just getting started. She hopes to have five total locations by the end of 2019. She’s still looking for spaces for the latter two, having recruited brokers Jennifer Price and Kim Stein of KLNB. She already raised a seed round — she declined to disclose the amount — from several high-net-worth individuals and angel investors, including members of the Charlottesville Angel Group, to help cover costs for those two locations.

Beyond that, she plans to launch a Series A funding round to help Varnish Lane add yet another 10 storefronts by the end of 2022.

Those funds would also help grow the other line of the business,…