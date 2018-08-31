202
Mixed close for gold, silver

By The Associated Press August 31, 2018 4:03 pm 08/31/2018 04:03pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,200.30 an ounce — up $2.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.44 an ounce — down four cents.

