Mixed close for gold, silver

NEW YORK (AP) — The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,200.30 an ounce — up $2.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.44 an ounce…

NEW YORK (AP) — The September gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1,200.30 an ounce — up $2.60.

The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $14.44 an ounce — down four cents.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.