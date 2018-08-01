Mirabelle’s Hakan Ilhan opening another D.C. restaurant

Key story highlights: Hakan Ilhan has leased 4,435 square feet for a new restaurant in the West End. He hopes to pull clientele from the office tenants in the building above, including Everfi and the…

Hakan Ilhan has leased 4,435 square feet for a new restaurant in the West End.

He hopes to pull clientele from the office tenants in the building above, including Everfi and the Aspen Institute.

The new lease is the second Ilhan has signed in recent weeks as he also works to revamp his downtown French restaurant, Mirabelle.

Hakan Ilhan, the restaurateur with a seemingly boundless appetite for opening new Washington eateries, has another on the docket: He just signed a lease to open a restaurant at 2300 N St. NW in West End.

The 4,435-square-foot space is in an office building that has recently landed the Aspen Institute and Everfi as tenants, and Ilhan says he has surveyed employees in the building about what they want in their ground-floor restaurant. The answer: a fast lunch, reasonable prices and a good happy hour, he said.

Though the plans aren’t yet done for the space, the restaurant will have ample outdoor seating, approximately 100 seats, on two…