Mike Bramson of Social Restaurant Group on food halls, rapid growth and opening at The Wharf

It wasn’t the plan for Social Restaurant Group to open La Vie, their swanky rooftop spot at The Wharf, at the height of the busy summer season. But as so often happens, logistics, permits and…

It wasn’t the plan for Social Restaurant Group to open La Vie, their swanky rooftop spot at The Wharf, at the height of the busy summer season. But as so often happens, logistics, permits and other factors got in the way, and the coastal-themed restaurant threw its doors open in July to the hordes drawn to the city’s bustling new waterfront destination.

The opening came as SRG partners Mike Bramson and Naeem Mohd have a lot of other irons in the fire. The pair, who began working together in 2014 when they were planning the opening of Provision No. 14 on 14th Street NW, met while Mohd was still involved with Clarendon’s Mad Rose Tavern and Bramson was running an event promotions company.

Among their current planned or under-construction projects, in order that they’re expected to open:

The Lot, a pop-up beer garden featuring their Mexican taco truck, Rebel Taco, aims to open for Oktoberfest in the parking lot of a shuttered used car dealership in Clarendon

A Rebel Taco…