Micron to invest $3B in Manassas operation, add 1,100 jobs

Micron Technology Inc., one of the largest semiconductor manufacturers in the world, will invest $3 billion to expand memory chip production capabilities at its Manassas plant, with plans to create 1,100 new jobs by 2030.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday in an air-conditioned tent next to Micron’s operation on Godwin Drive, where the publicly traded company (NASDAQ: MU) employs about 1,500 in roughly 600,000 square feet. The company used the occasion to break ground on a 100,000-square-foot expansion of its clean room, which is expected to be operational by the first half of 2020.

“Micron’s expansion in the city of Manassas represents one of the largest manufacturing investments in the history of Virginia and will position the commonwealth as a leader in unmanned systems and Internet of Things,” Northam said in a statement.

Pending General Assembly approval, Micron will be eligible for a performance grant worth as much as $70 million via the state’s Major…