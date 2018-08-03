Metro outsources labor for new Lorton bus facility, earning union rebuke

Metro awarded an $89 million contract to TransDev to privatize operations at its new Lorton bus facility, but a union representing Metro employees says it will try to stop the contract. TransDev is expected to…

Metro awarded an $89 million contract to TransDev to privatize operations at its new Lorton bus facility, but a union representing Metro employees says it will try to stop the contract.

TransDev is expected to hire 140 employees for the Cinder Bed Facility, and the transit agency said the contract will save Metro $15 million over five years because it won’t have to pay pension and retirement benefits costs for the new employees.

“This is a step toward keeping Metro affordable for riders, while helping to meet the legal mandate to hold subsidy growth for operating trains and buses for taxpayers at three percent,” Metro General Manager Paul Wiedefeld said in a press release Thursday.

The 76,500-square-foot Cinder Bed Facility is scheduled to open in December. It replaces the Royal Street Bus Garage in Alexandria.

TransDev has been awarded a three-year, with two one-year options. The $89 million figure represents the value if both options are executed. TransDev, a French public transport…