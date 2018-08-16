Mental Health Recovery in the Digital Age

A man recovering from an opioid addiction walks near the house where he once bought black-market drugs. His heart races, his nerves fire and he feels the dangerous pulse of temptation. Then an app on…

A man recovering from an opioid addiction walks near the house where he once bought black-market drugs. His heart races, his nerves fire and he feels the dangerous pulse of temptation. Then an app on his smartphone steps in to help. It recognizes this location through GPS and sends him a text message reminding him to stay vigilant and move on.

A severely depressed teenager is fighting through thoughts of suicide. She opens an app on her phone, which has been programmed with individualized coping strategies and includes her favorite activities and happy memories. The app asks her to rate her mood, then suggests ways to help her move past her darker thoughts, perhaps by playing her favorite video game, looking through photos of her family and friends, watching a meditation video — or, as a last resort, offering a list of suicide emergency numbers.

Another person struggling with addiction is edging closer and closer to relapsing. But his close friends and family are synched up with an app that can predict relapse in people recovering from opioid addiction. They receive alerts and provide encouragement and support through calls and texts at this critical time. This app also includes “gamification” features that combine the expertise of neuroscientists, psychiatrists and game designers to help encourage him to enter health data regularly, accurately track his recovery progress and earn game-like awards and prizes to keep him “playing.”

BRITE, Hey, Charlie, and ResQ are just three of the many new technology platforms that represent the brave new world of mental and behavioral health recovery. And research is increasingly showing that these tools make a difference.

BRITE, for instance, is the product of the O’Donnell Brain Institute at the University of Texas Southwestern. In July, it published a study in the American Journal of Psychiatry of 66 patients ages 12 to 18 who were hospitalized after attempting or thinking about suicide. The first few weeks following such hospitalizations are especially risky for such teens, and 31 percent of those who received standard care attempted to commit suicide within 24 weeks of discharge from the hospital. But that rate was nearly halved for those who received the app and an intervention program showing them how to use it.

From Online Publications to Augmented Reality

Kelly Osbourne, the celebrity daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, recently tweeted about her struggles with sobriety and mental illness. She included a screenshot from Alcoholics Anonymous’ recovery app, 12 Steps Companion, which incorporates AA’s cornerstone “Big Book” with inspirational quotes and prayers and a way to track the number of days you have been sober.

Moving print publications online has been a strategy since “online” was invented, of course. That is “the low-hanging fruit” of digital recovery aids, says Dr. Steven Chan, a psychiatrist at the University of California–San Francisco who researches health information technologies and the digital health industry. From there, manualized therapies, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, have been adapted for digital use to the point where “it’s not cookie-cutter — an online version will vary by the therapist,” Chan says.

There are even apps that allow addicts who need regular monitoring to test themselves in the privacy of their own homes. “In the past, we had to allocate days for random urine testing, which was time-consuming and humiliating. Now we can do that using telemedicine,” says Dr. Peter Yellowlees, a professor of psychiatry at the University of California–Davis, vice president of the American Telemedicine Association and a member of the American Psychiatric Association’s work group on telepsychiatry. “You go into a restroom and blow into a breathalyzer that records an alcohol analysis, takes a photo of your face and time-stamps it and sends the results to whoever is monitoring you. That is such a cool technology for recovery that I use routinely.”

In the near future, augmented glasses and virtual reality software will play an increasing role in recovery. One simple way will be through language translation. “Devices like Google Glass have the ability to cross languages,” Yellowlees says. “I speak in, say, English to the glasses, and they translate it to, say, Spanish. Then the patient responds in Spanish and it is translated back to English.” He says patients with mental illness don’t always have providers who speak their language, and non-English speakers have less accurate diagnoses and spend more time in hospitals per visit than English-speaking patients. “It’s a significant problem, so using glasses or other devices like smartphones for interpretation could significantly improve treatment,” he says.

A Smartphone Is Not a Therapist

Will all this technology soon put psychiatrists and psychologists out of work? Hardly.

“Across all types of therapy, from Freud to CBT, one thing that is common to all of them is the strength of the therapeutic relationship for positive outcomes,” says Dr. John Torous, a staff psychiatrist and faculty member of Harvard Medical School and director of the digital psychiatry division at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. “Even in the digital age, in all areas of health, the relationship you have with your therapist is very important in terms of recovery. You can imagine that getting therapy through your smartphone may not be the same as a relationship with a therapist.”

Technology, after all, is not foolproof. An algorithm is no substitute for personal care. “We know that recovery can be a difficult, long-term process,” says Torous, who is also the director of the APA’s work group on the evaluation of smartphone apps. “People often want extra support, and these apps are really good at providing that.” The key, he says, is using technology in conjunction with a therapist. “They can help in recovery, but are best considered as tools to extend and augment care, to develop skills between therapy sessions. No one would say this should be first-line care,” he says. “Will [technology] change how we deliver care? I would argue yes — but the key is to be careful.”

Correction 08/22/18: A previous version of this story inaccurately described the ResQ recovery app.