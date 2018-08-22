Md. gets federal OK for reinsurance program to help save struggling ACA market

Maryland has earned federal approval for a new program that could help stave off collapse of the state’s faltering Obamacare marketplace. It is welcome news for health care officials, insurance executives and lawmakers who have…

Maryland has earned federal approval for a new program that could help stave off collapse of the state’s faltering Obamacare marketplace.

It is welcome news for health care officials, insurance executives and lawmakers who have been lamenting the destabilizing effects of large price increases, and subsequent enrollment decreases seen in the state’s Affordable Care Act-born marketplace over the past several years.

“The health insurance market in Maryland will finally have the chance to be competitive and dynamic,” Gov. Larry Hogan said during a press conference announcing the program’s approval Wednesday. “These problems should’ve been solved in Washington a long time ago, but they haven’t been…Here in Annapolis, we decided to take action ourselves.”

The Maryland Health Benefit Exchange, which oversees the state’s ACA market, applied in May for a 1332 “innovation waiver” under a provision of the health care law. It did so following the passage of bipartisan legislation in the General…