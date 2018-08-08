202
Home » Latest News » Mattress Firm reportedly considering…

Mattress Firm reportedly considering bankruptcy filing

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 8, 2018 7:28 am 08/08/2018 07:28am
Share

Houston-based Mattress Firm Inc. might be added to the list of major national retailers turning to bankruptcy protection to slim down their brick-and-mortar footprints.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters that Mattress Firm and parent company Steinhoff International Holdings NV are working with consulting firm AlixPartners LLP, which helps companies with turnaround strategies and bankruptcy plans. However, no final decisions have been made, so Mattress Firm might not decide to file for bankruptcy protection, the sources added.

Mattress Firm and AlixPartners declined to comment to Reuters, and Steinhoff did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment. Mattress Firm declined to comment to the Houston Business Journal, as well. 

Mattress Firm has grown substantially over the past decade or so, having acquired more than 25 companies since 2005 before being acquired itself. Steinhoff, which is registered in the Netherlands but operates out of South Africa, bought Mattress Firm…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500