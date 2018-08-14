202
Home » Latest News » Mason Dixie returning to…

Mason Dixie returning to brick-and-mortar in Shaw

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 14, 2018 11:23 am 08/14/2018 11:23am
Share

Mason Dixie Biscuit Co., the biscuit business that began as a pop-up and has been growing rapidly in the D.C. area for the past three years, will open a new permanent restaurant in Shaw. 

Mason Dixie will open at 1819 Seventh St. NW, the former home of Drift on 7th and Fishnet near the Shaw Metro station. The new location comes on the heels of the closure of the company’s first brick-and-mortar, which was located in an old drive-thru fast-food building on Bladensburg Road NE. 

Jeff Tarae and Chris DiBitetto of Newmark Knight Frank represented Mason Dixie in the lease negotiation. Drift on 7th closed in January; Mason Dixie closed in Northeast in March. 

The new Mason Dixie will have 45 seats and serve chef Jason Gehring’s signature biscuit sandwiches, including those featuring fried chicken. 

Since closing down its first restaurant in March, Mason Dixie has focused on expanding its wholesale business. It moved the production of its frozen biscuits to a facility outside of Nashville,…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500