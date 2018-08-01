202
Maryland lawmakers voice impatience over FBI headquarters status, and Trump’s involvement

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 1, 2018 12:01 pm 08/01/2018 12:01pm
Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., has called on the head of a Senate committee to advance a resolution spelling out plans for a new FBI headquarters in the suburbs.
Cardin voiced concerns about the project’s status following a media report that President Trump has been more directly involved than was previously disclosed.
Trump’s reported involvement raised concerns from Cardin and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., who believes the administration needs to decide what’s best for the FBI based on merits rather than on a whim.

Sen. Ben Cardin, D-Md., on Wednesday called on the head of the Environment and Public Works committee to consider taking up a resolution spelling out plans for a new FBI headquarters in either suburban Maryland or Northern Virginia since the federal government’s real estate arm still hasn’t submitted a prospectus seeking funding for the project.

Cardin criticized the General Services Administration at a committee business meeting for its delay in submitting…

