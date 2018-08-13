Maryland football has a huge problem — but it might not last

Key story highlights: The crisis engulfing Maryland football will cause short-term damage to program finances, experts say. But the biggest driver of program revenue are distributions from the Big Ten conference. Long-term damage is likely…

The University of Maryland football program’s current crisis — sparked by the June death of 19-year-old tackle Jordan McNair and allegations of rampant bullying and abuse in an ESPN report published Friday — will likely cost the school real money in the short run, but experts say it’s unlikely to have a lasting financial effect.

The ESPN report has led Maryland to put football coach DJ Durkin and members of the training staff on administrative leave and to commission an external investigation into the practices of the coaching staff. UMd. is also awaiting the results of a separate external investigation into McNair’s death. That report is due Sept. 15.

The timing of the ESPN report,…