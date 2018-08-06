Marriott-Starwood integration still rocky for some hotel owners

Key story highlights: Marriott and Starwood’s integration is still having an impact on hotel owners’ profits at some properties. Owners of Starwood-brand hotels that were managed by Starwood are most affected. The disruption relates to…

Owners of some legacy Starwood hotels are still feeling negative revenue impacts from the integration of Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) and Starwood nearly two years after the companies’ high-profile merger.

Two Bethesda hotel real estate investment trusts, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) and Diamondrock Hospitality Co. (NYSE: DRH), have become increasingly vocal about the impact the integration is having on some of their properties.

Pebblebrook’s Westin Beverly Hills and W Los Angeles came in 6 percent and 10 percent below their competitors, respectively, in that market for the second quarter of 2018, CEO Jon Bortz said on the company’s earnings call July…