202
Home » Latest News » Marriott CEO: Starwood sales…

Marriott CEO: Starwood sales integration issues aren’t widespread

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 8, 2018 2:53 pm 08/08/2018 02:53pm
Share

Key story highlights:

Marriott International responded to some owners who say the integration has affected their revenues.
CEO Arne Sorenson said company hasn’t seen across-the-board hits to RevPAR.
Those that are affected are mainly owners of legacy Starwood-managed hotels.

As Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) prepares to launch its combined loyalty program in the coming weeks — arguably the most herculean effort of the merger with Starwood Hotels & Resorts — another sticking point keeps cropping up during earnings season: integration of the two companies’ sales forces. 

We reported Monday that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality Group both say Marriott’s reorganization of sales teams for legacy Starwood-managed properties have caused disruption and hurt revenue for the past two quarters.

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson addressed the issue during the company’s Tuesday earnings call, saying the issues appear to be isolated and highlighting the overall…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500