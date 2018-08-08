Marriott CEO: Starwood sales integration issues aren’t widespread

Key story highlights: Marriott International responded to some owners who say the integration has affected their revenues. CEO Arne Sorenson said company hasn’t seen across-the-board hits to RevPAR. Those that are affected are mainly owners…

As Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) prepares to launch its combined loyalty program in the coming weeks — arguably the most herculean effort of the merger with Starwood Hotels & Resorts — another sticking point keeps cropping up during earnings season: integration of the two companies’ sales forces.

We reported Monday that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and DiamondRock Hospitality Group both say Marriott’s reorganization of sales teams for legacy Starwood-managed properties have caused disruption and hurt revenue for the past two quarters.

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson addressed the issue during the company’s Tuesday earnings call, saying the issues appear to be isolated and highlighting the overall…