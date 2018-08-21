MAG Aerospace staying and growing in N. Virginia, but switching counties

MAG Aerospace is keeping its headquarters in Northern Virginia, but it is shifting counties. The aviation consultant is investing $5.5 million to relocate its corporate offices from Woodbridge in Prince William County to a larger…

MAG Aerospace is keeping its headquarters in Northern Virginia, but it is shifting counties.

The aviation consultant is investing $5.5 million to relocate its corporate offices from Woodbridge in Prince William County to a larger space in Fairfax County, creating 120 new jobs. More recently, it had set up swing space in Sterling until the Fairfax space was ready.

Virginia beat out Alabama and North Carolina for the new headquarters, which officially opened Monday at 12730 Fair Lakes Circle.

MAG, which specializes in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance services, operates more than 200 manned and unmanned special mission aircraft for approximately 100,000 flight hours on six continents annually. The company’s customers include U.S. defense and civilian agencies, intergovernmental organizations and allied governments.

“This rapidly-growing sector presents enormous economic opportunity for the commonwealth, and we are pleased that this industry leader has chosen to remain…