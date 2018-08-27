MAG Aerospace acquires Navy defense contractor

A week after announcing its formal opening of a new headquarters in Fairfax, aviation consultant MAG Aerospace has acquired Southern Maryland defense contractor Ausley Associates. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. More than 200…

A week after announcing its formal opening of a new headquarters in Fairfax, aviation consultant MAG Aerospace has acquired Southern Maryland defense contractor Ausley Associates.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

More than 200 of Ausley Associates’ system engineering, program management and logistics professionals will join MAG’s team of unmanned aircraft and aviation experts, expanding its service offerings to the U.S. Navy Naval Air Systems Command in Patuxent River, Maryland.

Ausley Associates, headquartered in Lexington, Maryland, was awarded the Navy’s $205 million unmanned aviation and strike weapons contract in June and the Army’s $37 billion responsive strategic source for service contract in May 2017. MAG has domestic offices in Fairfax, Newport News, Virginia., Huntsville, Alabama, Titusville, Florida, and Fayetteville, North Carolina.

This acquisition is another among a handful MAG has made over the past year, including Sterling-based Avenge Inc. and North American…