Lockheed’s venture arm boosts stake in unmanned maritime systems firm

Lockheed Martin Corp.’s venture capital arm is beefing up its investment in unmanned maritime systems technology by joining a Series B funding round for a San Diego company.

Ocean Aero Inc., which builds environmentally-powered, autonomous and unmanned underwater and surface vehicles, scored an investment from Lockheed Martin Ventures last year. The world’s largest defense contractor is making a follow-on investment to boost its maritime capabilities, particularly its intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance work.

This round will enable Ocean Aero to scale up production and service its growing customer base. It also furthers Lockheed’s work investing in tech startups that can give the company early access to critical technologies in areas such as artificial intelligence and satellite communications.

Ocean Aero bills its Submaran submarine — which is powered by wind and solar energy — as a new class of unmanned underwater and surface vessel, able to travel for months,…