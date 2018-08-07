Lockheed venture arm increases investment in maker of tiny satellites

Lockheed Martin Corp. has increased its investment in nanosatellite company Terran Orbital. The Irvine, California, company announced Monday it closed a $36 million funding round led by existing investor Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) as well as…

Lockheed Martin Corp. has increased its investment in nanosatellite company Terran Orbital.

The Irvine, California, company announced Monday it closed a $36 million funding round led by existing investor Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) as well as new investors Beach Point Capital and Goldman Sachs.

Terran Orbital will use the funding to purchase new manufacturing equipment and expand its workforce.

Lockheed’s venture arm made an initial investment in Terran Orbital about a year ago — somewhere between $500,000 and $5 million (specific awards were not disclosed).

Terran Orbital bills itself as the largest manufacturer of nanosatellites in the world. It launched four years ago and counts customers in the commercial, civil and defense markets. The nanosatellites it designs — some of which can fit into your hand — have their own capabilities and sets of missions, powering high-speed radios as well as high-resolution synthetic aperture radar payloads used by the military, NASA and other…