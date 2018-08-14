202
Lockheed Martin nabs another hypersonic weapons contract

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 14, 2018 2:30 pm 08/14/2018 02:30pm
Bethesda-based Lockheed was awarded a contract not to exceed $480 million for hypersonic weapon design, review, test and production readiness support.
A hypersonic weapon is a missile that travels at Mach 5 or higher — five times the speed of sound, or about a mile per second.
China and Russia are aggressively pursuing such weapons, and U.S. military officials have called hypersonic weapons a top priority.

Lockheed Martin Corp. has been picked again by the U.S. Air Force to design a hypersonic weapon prototype, a missile that travels at Mach 5 or higher — five times the speed of sound, or about a mile per second.

China and Russia are aggressively pursuing such weapons, and U.S. military officials have called hypersonic weapons a top priority.

Bethesda-based Lockheed (NYSE: LMT) was awarded a contract not to exceed $480 million for design, review, test and production readiness support. The work will take place in Orlando, Florida, under the company’s missile…

