Lockheed Martin appoints new leader of aeronautics business

Lockheed Martin Corp. has named a new executive vice president overseeing its $20.1 billion aeronautics business, which includes the F-35 program.

Michele Evans was appointed by Lockheed’s board to succeed Orlando Carvalho effective Oct. 1. Evans brings more than 30 years of experience to the job and currently serves as deputy executive vice president for the aeronautics business, responsible for the F-35, F-22, F-16, C-130 and advanced development programs.

Prior to that, Evans was vice president and general manager for integrated warfare systems and sensors in Lockheed’s rotary and mission systems business. In this role, she led the Littoral Combat Ship program, Aegis combat systems and sea-based missile defense and other systems, supporting all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and more than 40 countries.

CEO Marillyn Hewson pointed to Evans’ track record leading “critical elements of our business” and building strong customer relationships around the world.

Carvalho…